Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Misha are back from the US, here are their adorable pics

While Saifeena and baby Taimur are off to Switzerland, Shahid Kapoor, Mira and Misha are back hom after a long vacation in the US

Shahid Kapoor may have been busy with his IIFA commitments initially, but the actor made sure to stay back in the US for some quality time with biwi Mira Rajput and daughter Misha. And after a refreshing break, the Kapoors are back home in Mumbai...only to make their fans go aww at the family pictures.

The adorable photos of Mira and Shahid cuddling and hugging their daughter at the Mumbai airport prove to be a treat for the eyes.The Padmavati actor looked elated playing with his toddler, after she and wife Mira returned from a long U S trip. Sasha's life seems to revolve around the two ladies now and they all looked happy and relaxed after a long vacation.

Here are the photos

Shahid's grin is proof how much he adores his little munchkin. Misha looks adorable in a floral hair band and plain white top,while daddy Shahid rocked a casual and comfortable look.

Mommy Mira doesn't disappoint with her airport look -looking simple and chic in a neat ponytail,a denim jacket paired with a plain t-shirt and black slim fit pants .

The ladies' man Shahid Kapoor has beautifully transformed into family man. From posting photos of her baby daughter on Instagram,capturing her priceless first moments to lovestruck selfies with Mira Rajput.​ On work front, the 36 year old actor who was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled 'Padmavati' where he will be seen in a new avatar that of Rawal Ratan Singh,the ruler of Mewar. Padmavati is scheduled for a November release.