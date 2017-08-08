'Simran' Trailer: From cheesy pick-up lines to stealing and gambling, Kangana Ranaut shines bright!

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran have unveiled its trailer and going by the looks of it, this one's going to be an interesting watch. The Hansal Mehta directorial presents Kangana in the character of Praful Patel, an NRI Gujarati girl, who is addicted to stealing and gambling. She's quirky, she's not afraid to admit who she is and she's also not hesitant to make the first move if she likes the guy.

The entire trailer can be summed up as a montage of the various traits that Praful (Kangana) possesses in the film. We have a strong inkling that she may be a kleptomaniac but we also know that the film is inspired by the real life story of Sandeep Kaur who's notorious for the bank heists she had committed in the US. At the trailer launch event, Kangana described the film as "Simran is the story of a girl who works in the housekeeping department. Though she's at a very grass-root level, her dreams and hopes are very high."

Coming back to the trailer, there are several scenes and dialogues that deserve a special mention. When Kqngana blurts out a cheesy pick up line, saying, "Are you tired? Because you're running in my mind." reminds us of the simplicity of her character Rani in Queen (remember "Mera sense of humour bohot achha hai, apko dheere dheere pata chalega"?).

Another applause worthy dialogue is when she tells her suitor, "Boyfriend hona koi character flaw thode hi hai. Ladke patana toh talent hota hai" and then just after that admits that she has the habit of gambling and stealing. We're also reminded of the scene from Queen where she cries and tells Lisa Haydon in a drunken state, "Mera toh itna life kharab ho gaya" when she's seen crying in Simran trailer accusing some people of cheating.

Without a doubt, Kangana shines bright in every frame as she pulls of her character with utmost ease and fluidity. Shall we expect another Queen like performance from her in Simran?

Watch the Simran trailer and decide for yourself: