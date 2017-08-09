'Simran' credit controversy: Writer Apurva Asrani reacts to Kangana Ranaut's statements

Kangana had called it a deliberate move on Apurva's part and also said that it was in a bad taste at a time when Rangoon had flopped and people were attacking her...

Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her upcoming Hansal Mehta film Simran at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. During the media interaction that followed, Kangana spoke about the additional dialogue writing credits controversy, that was spearheaded by the film's writer Apurva Asrani.

Apurva had, in a long Facebook post, expressed that he wasn't given his due credits as a writer soon after the first poster and teaser of Simran were released. Addressing the matter, Kangana said that she would like to clear that no dues are pending. Apurva has been given his due and that he was the one who suggested that she should take the credits for additional dialogues. She had also added that she felt it was all planned and done deliberately, in a bad taste, at a time when her film Rangon had flopped and some people were attacking her.

Now, when IndianExpress.com got in touch with Apurva on Tuesday, he said, "Kangana is a very busy star and seems to have her timelines confused. But it is time to put negativity behind us and bring our baby into this world with care." He also accepted that Kangana had embellished the dialogues of the film, "Yes, she has contributed to dialogues, and yes, the producers have done the right thing by correcting the credits on the new poster. I now have top billing as story, screenplay and dialogue writer. I am happy I have got my dues and I want to just move on.”

In another statement, Apurva refused to be a part of any sort of negativity about the film and the changing narratives of the credits controversy. He was quoted as saying, "I will not participate in the negativity nor in the changing narratives of the Simran credit controversy. I spoke out then because news reports claimed Kangana called herself the writer of the film and the first poster awarded her a writing credit over mine. But now the error of the previous poster has been corrected and fair credits have been awarded."