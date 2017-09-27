Sidharth Malhotra says NO to Salman Khan's 'Race 3'!

After Hrs was the first to tell you that along with Salman Khan, the makers had approached Sidharth Malhotra for the parallel lead in the thriller. Although the young actor was in talks, we now hear that he’s said no to the speed-based thriller.

Sid’s issues

Sidharth doesn’t have date issues. He can easily accommodate the film, but he had different reasons behind his decision. Says a source, “Sid didn’t like the script. And he was clear about it. He didn’t dilly-dally and keep the makers waiting. He politely turned down the offer.”

Two-hero film? Not an issue!

Although the film stars a superstar like Salman, the second lead isn’t a minor role. “There is a face-off between these two characters — Salman and the other hero. So, it isn’t a menial role. After Salman’s, this is the biggest role in the film, anyway. Also, Sid and Salman are extremely fond of each other. The two-hero equation wasn’t the reason at all. He has done Brothers with Akshay Kumar before so it wasn’t an issue here, too.”