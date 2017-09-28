Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ittefaq' gets a solo release!

This means Ittefaq won’t have any screen crunch at the plexes

Two of Sidharth Malhotra’s next releases were clashing at the box office, but now, at least one of them will see a solo release.

While Aiyaary and 2.0 are still heading for a face-off, Ittefaq now gets to be the only release on November 3.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also releasing on the same day as the Sid-Sonakshi starrer, but now, they have pushed the romcom to January next year.

Time to celebrate, Sid-Sona!