Sidharth Malhotra joins the bandwagon, to launch his own clothing line?

Sidharth Malhotra’s last cinematic outing Ittefaq, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna has certainly managed to impress the audience and critics alike. But if a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, the actor has other plans in mind apart from films.

Apparently, Sid is all set to join other leading stars like Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma to come up with his own clothing line.

“Sidharth has plans to come up with his own clothing line, since he has an amazing sense of styling, and it would be a wise decision for him to do so,” a source close to the actor revealed.

It seems after his last two projects, Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman, bombed at the box-office, Sidharth is trying to keep his foot strong by making the right moves.