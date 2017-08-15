Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on rumours of dating 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Ever since the report of Sidharth Malhotra ans Alia Bhatt's break up surfaced, rumours of Sid's equation with Jackie being at the centre of it, have also been doing the rounds...

DNA After Hrs reported today that Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have actually called it quits. An insider informed that unlike the previous times, this time their break up is permanent and that they're not going to get back together again.

There have been rumours of Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentlman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia's bonding with a senior actor as being the major reasons for their relationship going kaput. Sid and Jackie's dating rumours have been doing the rounds ever since the duo began shooting for the film.

Speaking up on the speculations of him being linked to his co-star, Sidharth told MidDay, "Barring Akshay (Kumar, his co-star in 2015 release Brothers), all my co-actors and I have been items." He further added, "It's sad that going out for meals and chilling together has such connotations in this universe. Apparently, comfort between co-stars is suggestive of something more than a good working rapport. People in show business aren't given the leeway to be normal."