Siddharth Malhotra vs Akshay Kumar: 'Aiyaary' and '2.0' clash averted?

Right at the start of 2018, two on-screen Brothers — Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra — were all set to clash at the box office. Sid’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 were to clash on 26 Januray. But, we hear that the clash might be averted now. Says a source from the trade, “It will be stupid to clash with a film like 2.0, which is anyway riding really high on anticipation. People are expecting firecrackers and given its budget, the makers will go all out. Sidharth, who’s close to Akshay, met him in London, and they talked about the clash. Mostly, Aiyaary will come on a different date because Shankar is certain he’s going to be ready with the film much before January.” No competition between brothers, right?