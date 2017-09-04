'Shub Mangal Saavdhan' box office collection: Ayushmann-Bhumi's film shows strong growth in its first weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's latest release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan clashed with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta starrer Baadshaho at the ticket windows. Though the opening weekend collection of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is lesser than that of Baadshaho but the film has continuously shown an upward growth right from day one of its release. The movie has managed to rake in a total of Rs 14.46 crore in the first weekend which is pretty impressive considering the competition.

The R S Prasanna film which revolves around erectile dysfunction opened to a figure of Rs 2.71 crore on Friday. It showed massive growth on Saturday and raked in Rs 5.56 crore. The upward growth continued on Sunday and the movie collected Rs 6.19 crore, as per Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan showed strong trending... Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr. Total: ₹ 14.46 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2017

While Baadshaho showed slight decline in its collections on Sunday, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan continued to be on the rise. The true test will be on Monday when we'll get to know which movie fares better. While Baadshaho received a mixed response from the critics, a strong ensemble cast seems to be working for Baadshaho. On the other hand, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan got a thumbs up from both the audience and the critics alike and a positive word of mouth seems to be helping the film to attract more crowd to the theatres.