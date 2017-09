The British Asian Trust organised a private tour to the Buckingham Palace for Shriya Saran during her recent visit to London. The actress, who was in London, was thrilled to be there.

She says, “It was a pleasure going for a special tour. I had the privilege of staring at a Rembrandt at leisure. I was impressed with everything from the furniture to the corridors that lead to the elegant rooms. It truly was an experience to remember forever.”