Shreya Ghoshal to mark her 15 years in the industry with a tour in the US and Canada!

Shreya Ghoshal, who is one of the most celebrated artists of our country, has completed fifteen years in the industry. As she fondly looks back to these mesmerizing years, she is filled with gratitude and is over-whelmed with joy. “These years have been full of amazing experiences and great music,” she says, reflecting on a journey that began on the stage of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

She was discovered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and she soon found herself lending her voice to melodies like Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, Bairi Piya and Dola Re Dola in one of the most celebrated films, Devdas. As she completes fifteen years in Bollywood, Shreya is all set for her US and Canada tour to mark the milestone.

Spread over a month, the tour will see the singer perform across cities — San Francisco, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Kansas City, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Vancouver and Toronto. She’ll be accompanied by a member live symphony group. “I’ve done so many world tours, but none have come close to this one. I wanted to offer something unconventional to my fans. That’s when I decided to have a grand symphony with strings, piano and a choir section along with my core band. I will present songs that I’ve recorded in the previous years,” says Shreya, with palpable excitement.

Besides performing her own songs, the singer will also pay tribute to legendary Bollywood musicians like, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, among others. She says, “Songs by Lataji, Ashaji, Madan Mohan saab, RD Burmanji, Salil Chowdhury and Laxmikant-Pyarelal are close to my heart. Music became my first love after I heard their tracks. It will be an honour to sing their songs live.”

Grateful for the dream run that has been her career, she has been embellished with four National Awards, a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi, a day in Ohio dedicated to her and countless molodious songs, Shreya believes her versatility has got her this far. “I’ve had the opportunity to sing varied songs in all Indian languages. That has been an advantage,” she adds.