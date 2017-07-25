Shraddha Kapoor to dub for Haseena Parkar with facial prosthetics

Not only has Shraddha gained some weight, she was happy to use prosthetics to make her look older on screen.

Shraddha Kapoor is going all-out to ensure that her performance as Haseena Parkar wins her the National Award. Not only has Shraddha gained some weight, she was happy to use prosthetics to make her look older on screen.

And now comes the clincher. Shraddha will be dubbing her lines wearing the facial prosthetics.

Says director Apurva Lakhia, “Shraddha is showing an unbelievable level of commitment. She insists on wearing the facial prosthetics during dubbing to weigh down her face. This would give her spoken lines that quality of heaviness, which she needs to convey her age in the film.”

So impressed is Lakhia with his leading lady’s dedication that he has decided to go along with all the ideas that she has to enhance the credibility of the character. He says, “Shraddha had amazing thoughts on how to play the character. I was only too willing to go along with her suggestions.”