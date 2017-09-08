Shraddha Kapoor's weight woes for 'Saaho'

Shraddha Kapoor had gained some kilos to play Haseena Parkar in the biopic. Now, the actress has to lose the weight and she is finding out that it’s quite a task. Her next film, Saaho, rolls this month and she has to be in shape before the film goes on floors. Shraddha is supposed to have a lean, athletic figure in the film. Although she has managed to knock off a few kilos already, she still has a lot more to lose. She’s regularly working out and practising badminton for the Saina Nehwal biopic, which is helping her in the process. But will she be perfectly in shape before the film kicks off? Let’s wait and watch!