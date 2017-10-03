Shraddha Kapoor: I don’t keep track of contemporaries!

Shraddha Kapoor’s last few box-office debacles have her at a slight disadvantage at the moment. While her contemporaries’ choices at the box office have paid off. Not that Shraddha is feeling the heat. She says she doesn’t keep any track of her contemporaries. She tells us, “Basically, I am the most clueless person ever. I don’t keep track of anything or anyone. I don’t read newspapers, don’t watch TV. And I don’t even check my Twitter unless I am forced to. So that’s the kind of person I am.” An honest confession? Your guess is as good as ours!