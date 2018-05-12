'Show the love guys': Abhishek Bachchan gives a shout out to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram

While Amitabh Bacchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been on social media for a long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally debuted on Instagram on Friday. Her maiden post was a beautiful picture of mother-daughter duo of Aishwarya holding new born baby Aaradhya as she captioned it, 'And I was born... again'

The actress who is currently at Cannes Film Festival for 17th year in a row has garnered 2.98 lakh followers in less than 24 hours. As she shares stunning pictures of her Cannes diary, hubby Abhishek Bachchan welcomed Ash on Instagram with a throwback picture of the couple when Abhishek accompanised Aishwarya at the Cannes red carpet. Junior B wrote, "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB (sic).

Abhishek Bachchan also commented on Aishwarya's first ever post and social media and revealed that he clicked the aww-dorable picture of mother-daughter duo.

But he is not the first one to welcome the actress, Sonam Kapoor was the first one to confirm the authenticy of Aishwarya's profile which has not been verified yet. Sonam also posted a 'Cannes'tastic picture and captioned it, "My gorgeous co-ambassador is on Instagram! Can't wait to see you kill it at Cannes."

As per Pinkvilla report, Aishwarya Rai had blasted her PR team for Instagram debut failure.Sources quoted reveal that she was expecting many more followers considering her popularity and she is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder if its yet another fan account.

With 'aishwaryaraibachchan_arb' Instagram account giving a stunning a sneak peak into her Cannes 2018 diary we are sure Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will rock the social media.