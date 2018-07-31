Shocking! Robbery at Bollywood singer Mika Singh’s Mumbai residence, assets worth Rs 3 lakh stolen

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has lodged a complaint of theft of cash and jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh at his home here, a police official said today.

Singh's manager approached the police on Sunday, complaining that Rs 1 lakh cash and 75 gm gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the singer's residence in the western suburb of Oshiwara, senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.

Based on the complaint, the Oshiwara police registered an offence against a piano artist, an associate of Singh and working with him since many years, he said.Police are analysing the CCTV footageof the singer's building where the associate was seen entering and leaving the premises at the suspected time of theft, another official said.A search was on for the suspect, he added.

The news comes a few days after Mika shared a video on social media where he unapologetically boasted about booking the entire first class cabin of his flight.