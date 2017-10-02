Shocking! Hrithik Roshan accuses Kangana Ranaut of sending sexually explicit mails, says he was stalked and hounded by her

A 29 page complaint filed by Hrithik alleges that Kangana was trying to 'lure him' in to an 'emotional and physical relationship'

Looks like a new twist has has come up in the Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan fiasco with the emergence of a copy of the 29 page complaint filed by Hrithik and his legal counsel against the actress. The complaint alleges that Hrithik was constantly being stalked and hounded by Kangana who also sent him sexually explicit emails.

A report on Republic confirms the complaint being filed by Hrithik's counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, a copy of which has been produced by the channel. The complaint alleges that Kangana was 'delusional' about her relationship and referred to Hrithik as her 'eternal lover'. It further added that Kangana had been 'trying to lure' Hrithik into 'emotional and physical relationship' saying that she had 'travelled millions of years for Hrithik'.

That's not all. The complaint also alleges that Kangana sent Hrithik perveted, extemely sexually explicit emails' 'describing sexual fantasies and inner desires'. The report also reveals that Hrithik was ' repulsed but out of decency ignored those mails'. Apparently he has submitted all his phones and laptops to the police for investigation.

Just when the entire battle seemed to have dies down, Kangana gave an explosive interview to a Hindi TV channel, divulging moe details about her alleged relationship with Hrithik and even went on to demand an apology from both Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan.

While the 29-page complaint filed by Hrithik once again states that Kangana had been interacting with an imposter, Kangana had already denied these allegations stating that no proof of the said imposter's existence has been found in the investigation.

