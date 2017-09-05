Shilpa Shinde sheds her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai image for Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi song Maro Line and we're not impressed!

TV actress Shilp Shinde, who became immensely popular with her role in Television sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, has made a comeback with her first item number, Maro Line. The song features in the Rishi Kapor, Vir Das starrer upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

The song features Shilpa grooving to the track, clad in a golden dress. The actress looks nothing like her TV show avatar of a next door housewife. In fact, she has shed her simpleton image and gone all bold and hot for the item number.

Though the actress has gone all out from doing raunchy moves to getting her expressions on point, the song failed to impress us. Somehow, the actress seems a misfit in the setting of the song. Maro Line has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Aishwarya Nigam. It has been penned by Sanjay Chhel and composed by Lalit Pandit.

Shilpa was recently in the news for a controversy in which she alleged the producer of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. Word has it, she may be seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 as well.

