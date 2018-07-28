Shilpa Shetty stuns in a futuristic saree as she turns showstopper at India Couture Week 2018 - Check out pics

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has yet again left her audience dazzled, with an ensemble crafted to perfection. The fitness enthusiast, who turned showstopper for India Couture Week debutant Amit Aggarwal, slayed the runway in a saree-inspired gown from the designer's couture 2018 collection, Crystalis.

The two-piece, in the shade of wine, featured moulded metallic tapes, embellished with intricate embroidery.The outfit was complemented by a shimmery blouse with a rather plunging neckline and geometric embellishments. Keeping with the theme of the show, Shilpa chose to go all metallic, as she wore shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip colour. Her gelled back hairstyle gave the perfect definition to the look.

In terms of accessories, the "Life In A... Metro" star opted for an Outhouse Jewellery studded earcuff and multiple metallic rings. Before walking the ramp, the 43-year-old actress had shared a picture of her complete look on Instagram."Showstopper for Designer: Amit Aggarwal who made his #couture debut todayMake up: Kapil BhallaStylist: Mohit Rai, Chandani ZatakiaHair: Sheetal F KhanJewellery: Outhouse jewelleryManaged by: BeThe Tribe#blinggameon #fdcicoutureweek #colourmewine #glossy #glam #instagood #hot #showstopper #delhi"

Here are all the pics and videos -

In an interaction with News18.com, Amit explained why he chose Shilpa Shetty Kundra as his muse: "We have seen her wear our ensembles for many years and can say that she brings life to each and every one of them. She truly embodies the spirit of our brand."