Shilpa Shetty apologises for her ‘derogatory’ comment after facing ire of Valmiki community

  Sunday 24 December 2017 14:16 IST
 

   
   
   


Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra landed up in legal trouble after their 'Bhangi' comment has allegedly hurt sentiments of the Valmiki Community. On Friday, an FIR was lodged against Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan at Kotwali police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district, urging strict action against the film stars. 

 
While Salman, during the promotions of Tiger Zinda Hai at the TV show Super Dancer 2 had used the word referring to his dancing style, members of the community alleged that Shilpa had, in an video released earlier, made 'derogatory' statements. 

 
  
 
Shilpa Shetty tweeted an apology for the same and wrote, “Some of my words from an interview in the past have been misinterpreted.It was never said with the intent of hurting anyone’s feelings…” Shilpa further added, “I apologize if they have. I’m proud to belong to a country that boasts of diverse castes and creeds and I respect each one of them.”

   
Meanwhile, after strongly opposing the Salman Khan movie by protesting in Agra, the members of Valmiki community staged another demonstration outside cinema halls in Jaipur and tore posters of Tiger Zinda Hai.

 
 

    
   
