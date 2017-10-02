SHELVED! Farhan Akhtar’s next with Ashutosh Gowariker put on the backburner...

Farhan Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker were to come together as actor-director for the first time in a thriller, tentatively titled, Honeymoon.

But now, one hears that the film isn’t being made anymore. Says an insider, “Ashu isn’t making that film anymore. It has been shelved. They were planning to cast Disha Patani opposite Farhan, but that didn’t work out. Also, the script needed some major changes and the team wasn’t entirely happy even after the changes were made.”

The film was about a couple on their honeymoon and how things go horribly wrong. Ashu has now moved on to two other films, which he’s producing. One of them will also star Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. Meanwhile, Farhan starts filming Mohit Suri’s next in January.