Shahid Kapoor on Padmavati's deferred release | Not time to be angry, I choose to be optimistic about the film's release

This is not the first time Shahid Kapoor film has been caught in controversy and struggling for a release. In 2016, Udta Punjab also stayed in news for it's battle for Central Board of Film Certification and eventually won awards for the actor.

So this time as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the makers of Padmavati which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead fighting for the release of the film, Shahid has kept his cool and said he is optimistic about the release of the film.

Shahid Kapoor who is currently in Goa for India International Film Festival told media, "This is not time to be angry, I am optimistic about the film's release. "He even said, "I am not Vicaom and Mr Bhansali I am not part of the process, I am just an actor but I can confirm we are going through the process that's required. We are hoping that the CBFC will clear the film very soon."

Reacting to fringe groups saying that they are ready to pay 5 crores to anyone who is ready to behead Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid said, " Sometimes feel of this nature are difficult to reach to the audience. This is not the time to lose cool, there are enough people who are doing it. Of course any kind of conversation which is violent in nature is not in good taste. I think it's uncalled for an unfortunate" He even reminded that Bhansali had shared a video saying that his film doesn't distort history and is a tribute to Queen Padmini.

Referring to Udta Punjab and the film's long battle with CBFC which even upto Bombay High Court, Shahid Kapoor said "Eventually when the film released, it was loved and celebrated film. I won awards for the film and the team won awards for the films. The film released peacefully across the country even Punjab loved the film. So I am sure it will happen again."

As a final message for this fans, Shahid Kapoor said, "Wait for Padmavati. This film will live upto you expectations. I believe in the process of certification and I am sure eventually it will come out and it will come out in full force. I am sure there is nothing unacceptable and not in good taste. I think the film is made for the entire country, they should decide how they feel about the film and no one should do that on their behalf."