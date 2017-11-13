Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vidyut Jammwal look their stylish best at GQ Fashion Nights

GQ Fashion Nights, held on Sunday night in Mumbai, was indeed one starry affair. With the who’s who of Bollywood looking their stylish best, the glam quotient was high and how. But it was the Padmavati duo, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, who stole the limelight.

While Deepika looked sensual in a black Sabyasachi outfit with polki earrings and smokey eyes on point, Shahid’s black trendy suit made him look his dapper best. Their chemistry was palpable on the ramp and we certainly are looking witness it on the silver screen.

A host of other stars were also present at the event. To name a few, the show saw celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Irrfan Khan, Vidyut Jammwal​, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte looking dazzling in their sartorial choices. Check out the pictures here.

#Style #Confidence #Perfection #Handsome Action hero of Bollywood Dashing super model showstopper @mevidyutjammwal VidyutJammwal Stole the show yesterday wit his charm#VHXGQFashionNights #Mumbai A post shared by King Vidyut Jammwal (@kingvidyutjamwal) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

Last night's story A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Another from last night @gqindia fashion nights. Me the Show Stopper for #vanhuesen A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea) on Nov 12, 2017 at 2:45am PST

Well, all the stars managed to make head turns with their looks.