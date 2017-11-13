Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
GQ

Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vidyut Jammwal look their stylish best at GQ Fashion Nights

Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vidyut Jammwal
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 01:26 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Check them out

GQ Fashion Nights, held on Sunday night in Mumbai, was indeed one starry affair. With the who’s who of Bollywood looking their stylish best, the glam quotient was high and how. But it was the Padmavati duo, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, who stole the limelight.

While Deepika looked sensual in a black Sabyasachi outfit with polki earrings and smokey eyes on point, Shahid’s black trendy suit made him look his dapper best. Their chemistry was palpable on the ramp and we certainly are looking witness it on the silver screen.

A host of other stars were also present at the event. To name a few, the show saw celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Irrfan Khan, Vidyut Jammwal​, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte looking dazzling in their sartorial choices. Check out the pictures here.

Last night's story

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Another from last night @gqindia fashion nights. Me the Show Stopper for #vanhuesen

A post shared by Dino Morea (@thedinomorea) on

Well, all the stars managed to make head turns with their looks.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read