Shah Rukh Khan to launch the latest song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal

The superstar, who was in Los Angeles to spend some quality time with his family will be returning to Mumbai to launch the song today

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are all set to release another song, Hawayein, today.

Says a source, “After showing the quirky and fun sides of the characters in Radha and Beech Beech Mein, the cheerful Butterfly followed by Safar, the next song will give us insights into the love story of the two. Hawayein will explore the romance between the lost tour guide Harry who finally found his destination in the tourist Sejal.” Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce the release of the song. The superstar, who was in Los Angeles to spend some quality time with his family will be returning to Mumbai to launch the song today.