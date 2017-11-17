Shah Rukh Khan to announce film title by New Year?

Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Aanand L Rai, where he plays the role of a dwarf, requires a lot of post-production work. The VFX for the movie will be ready a few months after the team wraps up the shoot. Scheduled to release on Christmas 2018, there have been speculations galore about the film’s title, which have all been denied by the team. Now, a source tells us that SRK has planned a special surprise for his fans this New Year’s. “Shah Rukh and the team have locked the title already. They will announce it on New Year. That's the plan as of now.” The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.