Shah Rukh Khan talks about his experience turning a guide for a publication!

alt DNA Web Team | Tue, 1 Aug 2017-06:10pm

The actor will be seen essaying the role of a tourist guide in his upcoming Imtiaz Ali film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had turned a tourist guide for a leading publication as a part of his promotional campaign for Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a tourist guide in his upcoming Imtiaz Ali film.

The actor took his role as Guide off screen too as he has turned a guide for a leading print publication for a period of 5 days. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as the guest editor for 'The Guide' supplement of the publication.

Talking about his experience, Shah Rukh shared, " I loved to be a tour guide for the publication. To be very frank I have done a journalism course in my mass communication. So it's not like it was an alien topic to me from understanding mass communication and the job that journalists do. I have huge respect for them and I'm saying this from the bottom of my heart. "

He further added, " I used to write for newspaper also and I'd like to do it once again. But it was really good being a journalist for an evening. " Recently Shah Rukh Khan also received an honorary membership from 'The Tourist Guide Association' in Jodhpur as he is playing the role of a tourist guide in the film.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on August 4, 2017.

