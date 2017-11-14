Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Children's Day, Happy Children's Day, Children's Day 2017, Aanand L Rai, sets, underprivileged childr

Shah Rukh Khan spent this Children's Day with 100 underprivileged kids, How did you celebrate the day?

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Prachi | Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 10:38 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Thank God for the blessing that Shah Rukh Khan is to humanity!

It's Children's Day today and Shah Rukh Khan had very special plans to mark the occasion. The actor, who's currently busy shooting for his next film with Aanand L Rai, spent this Children's Day with 100 underprivileged kids on the sets, thereby giving them memories for a lifetime.

The kids from Spark A Change foundation visited SRK on the sets, where they watched him as he was filming, for over an hour. Shah Rukh later joined them all and interacted with them. He even shook a leg with all of them on the song Tukur Tukur from Dilwale, Jabra Fan from Fan and more. The gracious actor made sure that all the kids had a broad smile on their face throughout.

In one of his interviews, Shah Rukh had shared, "I'm a Kid myself. I love kids. I'm gentle with them. I love being with kids, I have their energy." And sure, King Khan's energy and enthusiasm was evident in his moves. The actor even cut a cake with the kids and got it smeared all across his face.

Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Childhood, naughty, habits, Childhood memories, Children's Day, Children's Day 2017, Happy Children's

ALSO READ

Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan used to ring others' doorbell and run away in childhood!

Check out pictures and videos here:

Prachi

 
Comments
 

Also Read