Shah Rukh Khan spent this Children's Day with 100 underprivileged kids, How did you celebrate the day?

Thank God for the blessing that Shah Rukh Khan is to humanity!

It's Children's Day today and Shah Rukh Khan had very special plans to mark the occasion. The actor, who's currently busy shooting for his next film with Aanand L Rai, spent this Children's Day with 100 underprivileged kids on the sets, thereby giving them memories for a lifetime.

The kids from Spark A Change foundation visited SRK on the sets, where they watched him as he was filming, for over an hour. Shah Rukh later joined them all and interacted with them. He even shook a leg with all of them on the song Tukur Tukur from Dilwale, Jabra Fan from Fan and more. The gracious actor made sure that all the kids had a broad smile on their face throughout.

In one of his interviews, Shah Rukh had shared, "I'm a Kid myself. I love kids. I'm gentle with them. I love being with kids, I have their energy." And sure, King Khan's energy and enthusiasm was evident in his moves. The actor even cut a cake with the kids and got it smeared all across his face.

Check out pictures and videos here:

Over a hundred beautiful souls from the Spark a Change Foundation dropped in to visit me on set! Best #ChildrensDay ever... pic.twitter.com/sYSU07xHeZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

Reliving my childhood this #ChildrensDay ! The babies taught me a step or two... pic.twitter.com/IG8e8zUeV9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

Had my cake and ate it too... #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/l5KkqkPVbY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

The forever energetic and charming King Khan | CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK @iamsrk @SRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/QHSGu2vmNs — FARHAN (@iFarhan555) November 14, 2017

More pics: King of hearts spreading love and happiness with the little kids at Spark a Change foundation. CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/uhbzTdylfC — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

King Khan made sure these little kids had the time of their lives. CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/BedzBrlPYz — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

More pics: King Khan dancing with these kids will make your day! CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/avroOAUd34 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

King of hearts they said, very well said! SRK celebrating Children's day spark a change foundation. CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/QFhj9kMzQF — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

Sab unees se bees Hai, King Khan Raees hai! SRK celebrating Children's Day with Spark a change foundation. CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/3p8BSos1SV — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

More pics: King Khan celebrating Children's Day with Spark a Change foundation kids. CHILDRENs DAY WITH SRK pic.twitter.com/F9EfuJyWGH — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017

King Khan not only looks young, but is also young at heart. Just look at their happy faces just having fun together. #HappyChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/AZ9z6JPzab — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 14, 2017