Shah Rukh Khan's little munchkin AbRam turns 5, Gauri Khan wishes him in the most aww-dorable way, Check pics

Shah Rukh Khan's little munchkin AbRam Khan turns five years old today. The cute-little bunddle of joy is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Much like Aryan and Suhana, baby AbRam's birthday too is no less than an event of celebration for the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. As AbRam turns 5, his mom Gauri Khan took to her social media pages to wish the apple of her eyes in the best way ever!

Gauri shared two aww-do-rable pictures of herself with AbRam in a playful mood, on her Twitter account. She wrote alongside, "Happy bday, my gorgeous"

We don't know about others, but we would definitely like to thank Gauri for sharing such adorbs pics of AbRam and making our day! On May 21, which was the eve of daughter Suhana's birtday, Gauri had shared a stunning picture of Suhana. The picture went viral in no time and broke the Internet. We won't be surprised if something similar happens to the two pictures of Abram shared by Gauri.

Both Shah Rukh and AbRam have quite a lot in common. Both are loved by millions for starters. Both become the centre of attention, the moment they enter a room. In fact, there have been a couple of occasions on which baby AbRam steals the thunder from Shah Rukh himself. No wonder he's loved and blessed by the humongous fan following of the actor.

Check out AbRam's pictures shared by Gauri here:

Happy bday, my gorgeous ...pic.twitter.com/J8ROZbwoNP — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 26, 2018

Here's wishing little AbRam a very happy birthday!