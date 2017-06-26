Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' to have 7 mini trails and 3 songs before its trailer launch

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to be a game changer. The actor instead of introducing his film Jab Harry Met Sejal with a theatrical trailer plans to release short promos and songs; which will give people an insight into the film.

Three such mini trails and a song Radha is already out. Says SRK, “We decided to do this because by the time people come to the theaters, they will already be introduced to Harry and Sejal and will be able to relate to them.” There will be a trailer in July, closer to the release. Says a source, “Right now, four more promos will come out. Two mini trails and a song — in that fashion. So in total, there will be three songs and seven mini trails before the trailer.”

SRK confirms, “We will have the usual grand trailer launch event where we will talk to the press sometime closer to the release. By then everyone will be well-acquainted with the film.”