Shah Rukh Khan's 'Devdas' grandmother Ava Mukherjee passes away

  Thursday 18 January 2018 17:26 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Veteran actress Ava Mukherjee left for heavenly abode on January 15. The 88 year old actress is best remembered for playing Shah Rukh Khan's favourite ally, his grandmother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. 

 
  
 
Ava Mukherjee had begun her acting career with a Bengali film titled Ram Dhakka in the year 1966. She also played the scary grandmother, telling storied to kids in Ram Gopal Varma's Darna Zaroori Hai. 

 
  
 
Her kids film titled Detective Nani was much appreciated by the kids and she became quite popular among the kids as well. Not just a fine actress, Ava Mukherjee had also worked as a copywriter, translator and a writer before she began her acting career. 

 

  
 

    
   
