Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he sent kids Aryan and Suhana to study abroad!

For a star like Shah Rukh Khan, life really revolves around the click of numerous cameras and the selfies. During his recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the Badshah of Bollywood said that according to him, actors are vulnerable as they've been selling their souls to selfies.

He said, "Like I said, this is the part of stardom that we all have accepted. I think everything in today's time and age is a fair game. It isn't just the celebrity kids. I say this: we have sold our souls for selfies."

When there is fame, there exists a personal life intrusion as well and King Khan being a part of this industry since decades is all equipped with tactics that are involved while dealing with paparazzi.

SRK revealed about all the suggestions he had been giving to his family to face the cameras. "I have explained it to my kids that if photographers come and stand, they should do the picture and say, 'Please can I go now? They will all listen to you.' I have known them for 25 years," he said.

Adding, "I think, initially, the kids started feeling awkward with all the paraphernalia. Every time I go out in a public place, I don?t take them with me. My wife doesn't come, my children don't come, I go to functions alone or I go to post they have gone. So they don't enter with me because with all due respect I'm a star and I expect everyone to rush on to me. I don't expect that to happen to my family. So they have understood it, they don't go."

SRK even revealed the reason why his kids are sent abroad for their studies, "I sent them abroad to study, not because of the scrutiny but because they were feeling awkward from all the attention they had from their own staff."