Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he would like a biopic to be made on him

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has triggered conversations of feature films on actors, who are still acting in the industry. While his contemporary Aamir Khan has just done Dangal, and broken all records, Shah Rukh Khan has never done a biopic.

Would he perhaps like a biopic to be made on him? SRK says no! “It won’t be a great script because only the people closest to me know the interesting parts of my life. And unless there’s a good story, it will be a boring script.

It will be the usual success story about a Delhi guy who came with nothing and became a superstar. I feel till I flop completely or do something absolutely controversial, there isn’t going to be anything to spice up my story.”

He further adds, “It’s not that I don’t want anyone to make a film on me. But right now, there’s nothing interesting in my life to make a film about. Success stories are plain and simply boring. And someone had told me you cannot be a legend without controversies. Unfortunately, you guys don’t know my controversies. So, not yet.”