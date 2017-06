Shah Rukh Khan is back as Punjabi munda in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Now in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK will be playing Harinder Singh Nehra

After playing three Muslim characters back-to-back in Dear Zindagi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees, Shah Rukh Khan is back to playing a Punjabi munda.

The superstar is known for his turns as Raj Malhotra (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein), Rahul Khanna (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) and Rahul Raichand (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) — all of which became big hits.

So much so, that Raj and Rahul became synonymous with SRK. Now in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, SRK will be playing Harinder Singh Nehra, a true blue Punjabi, who runs away to Caneda err Canada, which has a huge Punjabi population!