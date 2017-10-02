Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s next after Dutt biopic?

Hirani has in the past said that he is a fan of SRK and wants to work with him.

Buzz is that Rajkumar Hirani will be directing Shah Rukh Khan in his next after the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Hirani has in the past said that he is a fan of SRK and wants to work with him. He had even approached King Khan for Munna Bhai MBBS and later 3 Idiots, but that didn’t work out. Now we hear that SRK, who is looking for content-oriented scripts, and Hirani, known for finding a perfect balance between socially relevant films and commercial success, have locked a concept.