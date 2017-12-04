Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma salute Armed Forces: Soldiers give their tomorrow for our today

Trending#

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma do their bit for Armed Forces Week



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 10:50 IST
 

   
   
   


Not just the government, even Bollywood superstars are doing to bit to mark the Armed Forces Week.

 
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-star Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Anaand L Rai also lauded country's armed forces for their valour while adding that the soldiers 'deserve our respect and gratitude'.

 
The 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture in which he could be seen along with actress Anushka Sharma and others holding a hoarding which read, 'Armed Forces Flag Day'He wrote, 'Our soldiers give their tomorrow for our today. They deserve our respect and gratitude. @RedChilliesEnt @KKRiders @vfx_redchillies @AnushkaSharma & @aanandlrai team supports them this #ArmedForcesWeek. Jai Hind!"

    
Even Anushka expressed her joy for being part of it. She tweeted, " Coming from an army backgroud myself. I feel so proud and absolutely honoured to be part of this. Here's saluting the real life heroes of our nation. Jai Hind."

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


   
Along with the message, the actor also shared a link where contributions for the Armed Forces can be made. The 'Raees' star along with his team not only spoke about the sacrifices made by soldiers, but also the contribution of the armed forces in the well being of the country.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. To commemorate the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Armed Forces Week on Friday. She appealed the countrymen to wear armed forces flag to pay respect to the soldiers. Indian cricket team, too, was seen wearing the Armed Forces Flag badges on their whites in their ongoing match against Sri Lanka in Delhi. 

 
(With inputs from ANI) 

 
 


    
   
