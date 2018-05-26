Selfish: 'Kalank' stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are in love with Salman Khan's 'Race 3' song

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 recently unveiled the 'Selfish' song from the film which has been received well by the listeners. The song has also kept the gen next star Alia Bhatt and her Kalank co-star hooked to it.

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter immediately after the song released and termed Selfish as "Best song ever". While Alia Bhatt spent the evening listening to Selfish from Race 3, even Varun Dhawan kickstarted his day while crooning the song.

Varun Dhawan shared a bunny filter on his Instagram story, enjoying his morning drive while listening to Selfish from Race 3. The actor was apparently heading to the sets of Kalank and was listening as well as singing Selfish song. It seems like the latest song from Race 3 has struck chords with the audience too.

Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, the romantic track is being hailed for the sizzling chemistry of Salman-Jacqueline. The song has been penned by none other than Salman Khan himself.

Selfish marks the return of Atif Aslam to Race franchise after delivering chartbusters like 'Pehli Nazar' and 'Be Intehaan'. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.