See pics: Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steal the spotlight at Vogue Beauty Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were last seen together in a cameo for 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Vogue Women of the Year awards was yet another star-studeed affair, From Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar and even Sonam Kapoor were fashionably dressed for red carpet affair. But we couldn't take our eyes off from 'Devdas' jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The two have done only a few films together but it's always a delight to watch them in one frame which oozes out mutual love and respect, the two have for each other. SRK and Aiswarya's chemistry was magical at Vogue beauty awards too. Shah Rukh was posing for the shutterbugs alone when he suddenly noticed Aishwarya entering. Known for his chivalrous ways, SRK not only helped her walk because the trail of her dress was pretty long, the two stars couldn't let go of each other's hands while they talked and even posed for the cameras. These pictures definitely speak more than words.

Their chemistry created magic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Devdas but in a cameo for Karan Johar's last directorial film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the two had very few scenes together. We are hoping after looking their recent lovely pictures, filmmakers will want to cast this lovely couple for a film again.

Aishwarya spelled magic in black and blingy outfits while Shah Rukh Khan also looked charming in a black tuxedo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame gets just too hot to handle!