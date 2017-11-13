See pics | Salman Khan drops his look for 'Tiger Zinda Hai' as 'Race 3' begins

Essel Group 90 years
Priyanka Chawla | Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 11:08 AM IST, DNA webdesk

Salman Khan is all set for Race 3. Yes Bhaijaan has now wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited December release 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and has begun shooting for his next.

The superstar will drive away you Monday blues with the look from his new film. He has dropped his rugged look and a heavy stubble for the role of Tiger and has upped his style quotient for his Race 3. Sallu has gone clean shaven and shared the different avatars for the two films.

On Monday morning, Salman tweeted the picture from the last day on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai where in action mode. The actor had some of the heaviest weapons to tear down his enemies in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger which can also be seen in the picture. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier explained, “When you feature a superstar like Salman, who is known to pull his weight for a film’s action, you need to have weaponry that suits his stature and also fits in with the scale of Tiger Zinda Hai. This fight sequence is part of a very crucial chapter in the film, and the weapon needed to match the scale and impact of this moment.”

But for Race 3 which is going to be yet another action packed ride at the movies, Salman not only gets a new look but a different weapon to destroy his enemies as well. Salman revealed his look for new instalment of the Remo D’Souza directorial has its full-fledged star cast ready.

The new instalment of the Race franchise has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in the lead, and it will certainly be interesting to see all of them share the silver screen.

So you like Salman Khan's new look?

