See Pics | Not on Bigg Boss 11, Ranveer Singh is bonding with Salman Khan on the sets of 'Race 3'

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 12:01 PM IST, DNA webdesk

So what if Ranveer Singh skipped Padmavati promotions on Bigg Boss 11

Deepika Padukone may be seen promoting 'Padmavati' all by herself on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11. But that doesn't mean her co-sta, Ranveer Singh didn't get a chance to bond with Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan has begun shooting for Remo D'Souza's film 'Race 3' and 'Padmavati' actor dropped on the sets of their film, bringing a lot of laughter and interestingly some shoulder massage for Bhai as well. After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will be seen in action mode in this one as well while he shoots for the action packed film. The makers of the film shared a candid moment with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh and wrote on Twitter, " Ek actor hi dusre Actor ka stress samaj sakta hai."

Not just this, the actor also bonded with producer Ramesh Taurani and director Remo D'souza

The new instalment of the Race franchise has Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in the lead.

