See pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a goddess in cover shoot while comeback film Veere Di Wedding' goes on floors

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan has won our hearts with magazine cover shoots and fashion show flaunting her baby bump. But now this hot momma is ready to rule Bollywood once again. Her hard work at the gym with bestie Amrita Aroa has paid off as Bebo has lost all the extra kilos post delivery. She looks like a million bucks as she graced the cover of Filmfare magazine. This is the first magazine cover for Bebo after Taimur's birth which makes it super special for her fans.

Looking like a goddess, Bebo is back to rule Bollywood once again. Dressed in pale pink outfits, Bebo looks stunning in each and every picture. With minimalist make up and bold kohled eyes, Kareena Kapoor fans won't be able to take off their eyes of this diva once again. After all Kareena Kapoor never disappoints fashion critics. Whether it is for a red carpet affair, brunch with her girlfriends or even being spotted at the paparazzi at the airport, Bebo is casually yet fashionably dressed each time. And with these pictures she proves to be a photographer's delight yet again.

See pics here:

On work front, Kareena is back on a movie set and has begun shooting for Veeray Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Delhi. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport last week along with Taimur Ali Khan who will also be giving mommy company on the outstation shoot.