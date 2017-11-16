See pics| Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel delivers baby boy and names him Prithvi Raj Chandel

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur and Shahid Kapoor's darling daughter Misha, it's time to make way for another Bollywood baby.

Kangana Ranaut has become an aunt as her sister Rangoli Chandel delivered a baby boy. The excited mom not just took to Twitter to introduce everyone to her little bundle of joy, she even has chosen a name for him. Rangoli announced the arrival of her baby as she shared a pic with a caption saying, “Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel”. It’s indeed time for celebration in Ranaut and Chandel household. We can’t wait to see Kangana’s pic holding her baby nephew. I mean, how happy she must be to see her sister, who’s always stood by her, embark on this new journey of motherhood. Let’s not forget, if there’s anyone who has ensured to stick around Kangana no matter what worse hit her then it has to be Rangoli. Also read: GOOD NEWS!!! Kangana Ranaut to turn aunt this year

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

My little munchkin !!!! pic.twitter.com/FhsGw5cvNE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

Rangoli's pregnancy has been full of ups and downs as even in her last trimister, the concerned sister went on a Twitter rant against Hrithik Roshan. Kangana had reacted to the same stating, “We are very excited, she had a terrible time before, as she had a miscarriage, she had a terrible time. But now she is very happy and very hormonal. So I ask her to not tweet please, but she keeps on tweeting very impulsive things, and I am like, can you please not do that? So, we are very happy, and the baby comes in November first week. We are looking forward to it.”