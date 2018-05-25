See pics: Fawad Khan reunites with Mahira Khan for a new project and Internet can't handle it

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan became household names when they did TV series titled Humsafar. Since then any image of them or even hint of the duo doing any project together sends their fandom into a frenzy.

This time was no different.

In a boomerang surfaced on one of Fawad Khan's fan club pages shows the Khoobsurat star pose with Mahira for a photoshoot.

According to the reports, the duo was shooting for a TV commercial for a realtor in Islamabad. Fawad is seen wearing a sharp blue blazer, accessorised with a black bow-tie. As if his killer stare was not enough, he was looking at the camera pretending to shoot a gun with his fingers. Mahira, on the other hand, is seen wearing a shimmering sheer golden gown. She has let her mane lose and finished the job with peachy lip pout.

Here are some behind the scenes images -

So our two favorites are in Poland what’s cooking ? #fawadKhan #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/OJ8yNM3sem — Sara fawad khan (@fk656627) May 24, 2018

Mahira just became first Pakistani actress to walk the Cannes red carpet for L'Oreal. Before gracing the occasion she said, "Everyone keeps telling me, ‘this must be so exciting’ and I keep telling them that I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I am very grateful to be associated with this brand. There are so many international stars that have been representing L’Oreal at Cannes and I am on my nerves to stand beside them."