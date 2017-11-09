See pics | Esha Gupta looks smokin' hot in her latest photoshoot

Esha Gupta's new photoshoot is too hot to handle!

It's official! Esha Gupta is the hottest celebrity to follow on Instagram. With every picture posted on social media, this model turned actress is breaking the Internet each time.

While her lingerie photoshoot was a class apart and drew appreciation and criticism for the actress. Now it's time to look at the water baby Esha. She is sexy and she knows it! So when our desi Angelina Jolie with her fit and fabulous figure decides to flaunt her sexy pout in and out of the pool...you won't be able to take eyes off her.

So here's a look at her uber-hot in her latest photoshoot. And are pictures are going to give everyone major fitness goals

Feels!! #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

#gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:24am PST

November says hello.. #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:21am PST

Don't look back.. unless it's for the camera.. #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

On work front, Esha Gupta had two releases this year, Baadshaho and Commando 2. Both the films didn't manage to create an impact her pictures on social media does.