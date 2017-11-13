See pics | Bollywood royalty Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya look stunning at a family wedding

This is the most stunning Bachchan family album ever!

Yes, the royal family of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Shweta Bachchan and their little princess Aaradhya attended a family wedding recently and looked stunning.

It is always a big deal seeing all the superstars in the family coming together and when Big B shares pictures from a family album, it definitely going to make fans fall in love with them all over and again. Dressed in their traditional best, Bachchan clan looked graceful and stylish in all the happy pictures at a shaadi. While Big B and Junior B sported traditional attire and a turban, Ash and Beti B were twinning in pink.

Big B wrote on Twitter, “Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family.” In another picture, we can see Amitabh Bachchan laughing like no one’s watching and it such a heartwarming sight!

T 2709 - Family and a wedding .. they bring so many of us together for one cause to welcome the bride into the family .. pic.twitter.com/yiFlJEXT6C — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

T 2708 - and and much more .. pic.twitter.com/5qhq9vqjXo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 11, 2017

Couple goals always - @bachchan and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #BazaarBrideIn @nupurmehta18 A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Bride, India (@bazaarbridein) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:14am PST

On work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is shooting for Fanney Khan while hubby Abhishek is gearing for his role of a lifetime in Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic. Daddy Amitabh Bachchan is the busiest in the family with 'Thugs of Hindostan' with Amitabh Bachchan and '102 not out' with Rishi Kapoor up for release in 2018.