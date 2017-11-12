See pics | Bikini-clad Esha Gupta shares pictures of 'a regular sun bathing day'

You won't be able to take eyes of fit and fabulous Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is the hottest Bollywood actress to follow on Instagram. When not sharing moments from with her work on the big screen, this Baadshaho actress shares sizzling photoshoot.

So for all those who haven't recovered from her hot lingerie pictures, it's time to take a look Miss Gupta's latest bikini pictures.

The pictures prove that Esha is not just a water baby but loves to have a sun bath by a pool. Looking sexy in brown bikini, Esha flaunts her fit and fabulous figure.

Check pictures here:

“Here’s looking at you kid” #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Just a regular sun bathing day #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:43am PST

If these pictures weren't enough, here's a look at red-hot Esha Gupta

Sitting here watching you #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

Too hot to handle! Isn't it?