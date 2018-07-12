See pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen have a gala time with daughters in Disneyland

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are making sure to spend some extra time with their respective daughters.

The mothers, who recently accompanied their young ones to a dreamland are enjoying every minute and giving us major vacation goals.

Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya and Sushmita with daughter Alisah had a gala time in Disneyland.

While Aishwarya and Aaradhya visited Disneyland in Paris, Sushmita and Alisah had a gala time in Disneyland, Orlando.

Sushmita who is already an inspiration to many, and lives life to the fullest with no regrets whatsoever, has been on a long vacation with her younger daughter. Earlier she was seen having fun in Miami, and now she had a ball of a time in the world of tales.

On the other hand, beauty queen Aishwarya, who too makes sure to spend as much time as possible with her daughter, spared some time off her busy schedule and took her all the way to Disneyland.

Here, have a look at the pictures that the two divas shared on their social media.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has slowed down, and in last eight years, she has just one Bengali release titled Nirbaak. She is now more engaged with her humanitarian works than films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, is gearing up for her next titled Fanney Khan. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra production venture will see Aishwarya playing a singing sensation called Baby Singh.