SEE PICS: Aamir Khan undergoes major transformation for 'Thugs Of Hindostan'

We have seen Aamir Khan change his body type as smoothly as seasons change. His metamorphosis from Dangal to now shows the kind of work and dedication he would have put in, to achieve this.

Not just then, he has shocked everyone yet again by losing all that weight and more for his next film. We could see that in a recent picture that was put out by a fan from the sets of his next film, Thugs Of Hindostan.

In the last six months, Aamir Khan has become half his size and that is highly commendable given the stage that he is in.

From 120 kgs, he is back to his normal weight of 70 kgs, and fat percentage less than what he had during even PK and Dhoom 3.

PICS :- @aamir_khan with some cast members of #ThugsOfHindostan for pre-shoot preparations :) pic.twitter.com/FIoJNq2Xm2 — Aamir Khan FC (@The_AKFC) June 3, 2017

He has not only reduced weight, he has also changed his body type. You can see his narrow shoulders, thin frame and how he has become the leanest we have seen him in his entire career.

He is literally a chameleon... while his entire family keeps warning him of the health hazards this could bring about, he does the unbelievable each time.