See pic: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent picture from the streets of England is the most 'Joyous' thing ever

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most lovely couples in town, and each time we see the two together, we can't help but adore them even more!

The duo, who does not shy away from PDA anymore, were all about maintaining privacy before getting hitched.

Before getting married in Tuscany, in Italy, the Bollywood-meets-Cricket couple were quiet about their relationship, but now they express their love for each other openly and without any hesitation.

Virat Kohli, especially, always says something nice about his ladylove and the latest picture he has posted on social media is no different.

In the picture, Virat can be seen taking a selfie, while Anushka is leaning on dear hubby's shoulder and smiling away to glory.

The skipper looks striking in a grey hoodie, accentuated with a denim jacket and a cap, whereas, the PK actress can be seen donning a black hoodie.

The lovebirds stopped to click the picture while strolling on the streets of England.

Virat captioned the image, "Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world."

The Indian cricket team is currently in England for Test matches and the famous WAG’s are also in attendance with the team to cheer them on.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga– Made in India opposite Varun Dhawan.

After Sui Dhaaga, the actress will be seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.