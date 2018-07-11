See pic: Varun Dhawan introduces his newborn niece in the most adorable way!

Since the time actor Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan was blessed with a baby girl on May 31, we have anxiously been waiting for a glimpse of the little angel.

The Dhawan family obviously is ecstatic with the new addition to the gang, and is elated to to welcome the newborn to their abode.

Chacha Varun too is on cloud nine, with the neonate becoming the center of his world.

The Badlapur actor's fans have been persuading him to put up a picture of her niece and share his emotions, and looks like the star has finally given in.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and posted a picture of the little one with his entire family and we must say she is endearing.

The picture sees Varun’s sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan holding her darling daughter in her arms, while her hubby dearest Rohit, with Varun, David and Karuna Dhawan, proudly staring at her with all the affection gleaming through their eyes.

In the photograph, the entire Dhawan family is donning a matching t-shirt that exactly describes their relationship with her.

Now, just in case you are wondering what the little girl’s name is, we are sorry, nothing on those lines has been revealed as yet.

The actor hasn't revealed it and at the moment we are too tied up admiring the baby girl!

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Sui Dhaaga, opposite Anushka Sharma.

The trailer of the same is expected to release in the month of August and it’s first look will be unveiled in its first week.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 29.