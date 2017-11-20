See pic: Thank you Karan Johar for presenting a different side of Tiger Shroff in 'Student Of The Year 2'

No more Heropanti! No more action mode on! Karan Johar is all set to present a totally different side of Tiger Shroff in the sequel of Student Of The Year 2. Yes, the actor has got an admission into the coolest college ever and by the first look at it, Jackie Shroff's good looking son is happy and relaxed with a role quite unlike he's anything done so far.

KJo introduced Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan on the big screen in 2012 film and but thefilmmaker announced that he is not directing the sequel. Punit Malhotra is going to don the director's cap with a fresh cast. Johar tweeted, " The Franchise continues!! The college open its doors to a new student!".

The young and dashing actor actor is looking relaxed and looking forward to the fun college courtesy Dharma productions.

From Janvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani, names of several newbies have been tossed around for the sequel of Student Of The Year 2. While Tiger Shroff has been confirmed to play the male lead, Karan Johar hasn’t announced the female lead. The name of Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya is apparantely finalised for one of the roles opposite Tiger. Ananya has been readying to make her Bollywood debut soon after her graduation by taking acting and dancing classes. She is also training under the guidance of the celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

The shoot for the film will begin after Tiger wraps up Baaghi 2 and Rambo remake.